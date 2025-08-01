Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terri Harper has become the latest women’s boxing champion to join Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

MVP recently put on a show at Madison Square Garden that was filled with world title fights, headlined by the third and final bout between undisputed super lightweight Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Speaking in a press release, Harper commented: "I am excited to join the movement of women's boxing at MVP. Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul are doing great things for the sport of boxing and women in particular.

“I'm looking forward to some big nights and big fights ahead. Let's go!"

In May, Harper headlined a card organised by GBM Sports in her hometown of Doncaster, defeating Natalie Zimmermann via unanimous decision to defend her WBO lightweight title for the first time, live on DAZN.

A three-weight champion, Harper had been associated with Matchroom Boxing for some time, but shortly after her most recent fight she declared that she was a free agent.

Paul’s MVP have swooped in, adding the 28-year-old to their roster. MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian believes that the promotion will be able to help Harper become a star in the same ilk as new stablemate Serrano.

Bidarian told Sky Sports: “When I look at when we met Amanda [Serrano], a 7-division champion, 42 fights into her career and we skyrocketed her profile, her potential and what she was able to achieve.

“I look at Terri as having the same ingredients. Phenomenal story, like Amanda, not a ton of amateur experience. She’s shown that she can be a champion at different weight classes. We think the future is very bright for her.”

Bidarian went on to comment that Harper could soon face fellow British champion Caroline Dubois, or former world titlist Holly Holm.

Harper and Dubois have held numerous talks over a bout in recent years, with the latter taking to social media to stoke the flames further.

Dubois posted on Twitter: "Congratulations. But it takes two to tango 'champ', I want this fight next, I'm speaking to my team every day, hope you can keep that same energy and make sure your team make it happen next."

