Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo after beating Anderson Silva

Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Saturday night after outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva.

YouTube star Paul, 25, was a winner on all three judges’ scorecards as he overcame former UFC champion Silva to stay unbeaten as a professional boxer.

The American knocked down Silva, 47, in the final round of the eight that made up their cruiserweight clash, before calling out UFC icon Diaz and Canelo, who is a multiple-weight boxing world champion.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b***h,” Paul said of his compatriot in his post-fight interview, after moving to 6-0 with his victory over Brazilian Silva.

“He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some s***. Then he always leaves the f***ing arena. So, Nate Diaz, stop being a b***h and fight me. And Canelo, you too.

“You guys said, ‘You can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it, so why can’t I beat Canelo? F** y’all.”

Paul’s win at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona kept the 25-year-old unbeaten in his pro boxing venture, while Silva’s record in the sport fell to 3-2.

Silva is an ex-UFC middleweight champion and is seen as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, and the striking specialist holds a pro boxing win over former world title holder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.