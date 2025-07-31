Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former four-weight world champion has called for a fight with Jake Paul and vowed to knock the YouTuber-turned-boxer out.

Adrien Broner won his first world title at super featherweight in 2011 and went on to claim belts at lightweight, super-lightweight and welterweight before suffering his first defeat by Marcos Maidana in December 2013.

Inactivity has plagued Broner’s career ever since, and he has not fought since losing a points decision to fellow American Blair Cobbs last June. Broner has also encountered issues away from the ring, but now appears to be keen on a comeback and has his sights firmly set on Paul.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, Broner said: “Jake Paul, I’d knock your b**** a*** out! I’m talking to you, Jake Paul. I’d knock you the f*** out. Dead a***.”

Broner has largely boxed at welterweight or below throughout his career, and would be giving up a significant weight advantage to Paul, whose most recent fights have been at cruiserweight or heavyweight.

However, Paul has previously expressed interest in taking on lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, signalling that he is open to facing smaller men.

Many of Paul’s opponents have been at the backend of their careers, and Broner would fit into this category after turning 36 earlier this week.

Broner is also a big name in the boxing world after fighting the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Shawn Porter and Paulie Malignaggi during his prime years.

Paul is currently searching for his next opponent after outpointing ex-middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last month, and he has talked up a potential clash with Anthony Joshua.

The controversial 28-year-old also faced off with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk after he beat Daniel Dubois at Wembley, but it seems unlikely that fight will take place any time soon.

Broner has now emerged as a potential option after his X-rated social media message, but whether his brash talking will earn him a major payday against Paul remains to be seen.

