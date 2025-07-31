The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jake Paul called out by former four-weight champion Adrien Broner: ‘I’d knock you out’
Paul is searching for his next opponent, and Broner has now thrown his name into the mix
A former four-weight world champion has called for a fight with Jake Paul and vowed to knock the YouTuber-turned-boxer out.
Adrien Broner won his first world title at super featherweight in 2011 and went on to claim belts at lightweight, super-lightweight and welterweight before suffering his first defeat by Marcos Maidana in December 2013.
Inactivity has plagued Broner’s career ever since, and he has not fought since losing a points decision to fellow American Blair Cobbs last June. Broner has also encountered issues away from the ring, but now appears to be keen on a comeback and has his sights firmly set on Paul.
In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, Broner said: “Jake Paul, I’d knock your b**** a*** out! I’m talking to you, Jake Paul. I’d knock you the f*** out. Dead a***.”
Broner has largely boxed at welterweight or below throughout his career, and would be giving up a significant weight advantage to Paul, whose most recent fights have been at cruiserweight or heavyweight.
However, Paul has previously expressed interest in taking on lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, signalling that he is open to facing smaller men.
Many of Paul’s opponents have been at the backend of their careers, and Broner would fit into this category after turning 36 earlier this week.
Broner is also a big name in the boxing world after fighting the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Shawn Porter and Paulie Malignaggi during his prime years.
Paul is currently searching for his next opponent after outpointing ex-middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last month, and he has talked up a potential clash with Anthony Joshua.
The controversial 28-year-old also faced off with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk after he beat Daniel Dubois at Wembley, but it seems unlikely that fight will take place any time soon.
Broner has now emerged as a potential option after his X-rated social media message, but whether his brash talking will earn him a major payday against Paul remains to be seen.
