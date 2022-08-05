Jake Paul insists ‘I know I could beat’ Canelo Alvarez

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul has insisted that he could beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a boxing match.

YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out each man he has fought – including former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is considered by many to be the sport’s pound-for-pound king, having held world titles in four weight classes.

Alvarez is due to take on old rival Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy bout this September, with the pair having drawn in 2018 before Canelo outpointed the Kazakhstani in 2019. Meanwhile, Paul was set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr this Saturday, but his clash with the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman fell through due to a weight dispute.

Despite his drastic lack of experience in the ring compared to Alvarez, 32, Paul has said he believes he could defeat the Mexican.

Saul Alvarez (right) during his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Paul, 25, told talkSPORT: “I still think Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing, and I know I could beat him.

“People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable, and I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol. So, stylistically when you put us in there, it’s not going to be a great night for Canelo.”

Canelo has only lost twice as a professional, suffering a points defeat by Floyd Mayweather in 2013 and a decision loss to Bivol in May.

Canelo is expected to fight Bivol again in the future, though the Mexican must first navigate his third in-ring meeting with Golovkin.