Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make $1m bet on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano result

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have made a $1million bet on this weekend’s bout between their fighters Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is promoting Serrano, who has held titles in seven weight classes, while Matchroom boss Hearn is guiding Taylor, whose undisputed lightweight title is on the line at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The women will be the first female fighters to main event at the iconic New York City venue, while their respective seven-figure purses are also historic in women’s boxing.

Serrano’s reported $1m purse could even be doubled if Paul, 25, wins his bet that the Puerto Rican will beat Ireland’s Taylor.

“I’ve got a bet for you, Eddie,” Paul said at this week’s pre-fight press conference.

“I’m not having a tattoo,” Hearn joked, referencing a bet between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, whom the YouTuber beat twice in 2021.

“I’ll bet you all the jewellery that I’m wearing right now that Amanda wins the fight,” Paul said.

Taylor and Serrano are the first female boxers to headline Madison Square Garden (Getty Images)

“I was hoping to bet for a lot more than that. I mean, $10,000 is not a lot,” Hearn replied.

“This is $500,000!” Paul insisted, pointing to his necklace, before Hearn said: “Maybe we can talk about $1m.”

American Paul was quick to agree, leading his British counterpart Hearn to say: “We’ll talk, we’ll talk, I know about your bets. We’ll get that together.”

Paul added, “When Amanda wins, I’m giving your $1m to her, so,” drawing a delighted reaction from Serrano.

Unified featherweight champion Serrano, 33, is the slight favourite ahead of her clash with Taylor, 35.

Taylor is unbeaten at 20-0, while Serrano has lost just once in 44 professional fights.