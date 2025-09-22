Jake Paul reveals his five-year plan... and it includes fighting on the moon!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has revealed his ambitious five-year plan of things he intends to achieve by 2030.

The YouTuber-turned-boxing disruptor posted a satirical skit to his social media outlining this plan on Thursday.

Paul listed his goals as he told his followers: “Become a world champ, become a billionaire, have three kids and get married to Jutta [Leerdam].

“Beat [Oleksandr] Usyk, win an Oscar, fight on the moon and start a presidential campaign.”

While it may seem like this in an unlikely list of things to happen, especially in five years – Paul has made a decent start on a one of these goals.

In March, Paul celebrated his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Olympic speedskater and multi-time world champion Jutta Leerdam.

PAUL-DAVIS

Regarding becoming a world champion, it looks as though that is on the back burner for now as Paul has booked himself an exhibition fight with WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on November 14.

But in his previous fight, Paul claimed an impressive points victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This win saw him surprisingly rise to number 14 in the WBA cruiserweight world rankings.

But even from Davis, it is a quantum leap for Paul to come out and target the undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The pair faced off with each other after Usyk's victory over Daniel Dubois in July, but Paul has only fought at heavyweight once, and that was against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Fighting on the moon also appears to be a far-fetched idea.

As well as collecting massive fight purses, including a reported $40 million for his fight with Tyson, Paul has a hand in multiple businesses, including his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which he co-founded with Nakisa Bidarian.

Paul’s net worth is reported at north of $100 million as of 2025, and while he is a long way off the $1 billion mark, if he earns more groundbreaking purses and MVP continues to grow at such an impressive rate – he stands a chance of hitting his target down the line.

