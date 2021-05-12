Jake Paul has insisted he will only fight Floyd Mayweather in a professional bout and has called on the former world boxing champion to put his perfect professional record on the line.

Mayweather will fight Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, in an exhibition bout this summer, with the pair meeting face-to-face at a press conference last week.

But it was Jake Paul, 24, who stole the show as he swiped Mayweather’s hat and started a brawl with his brother’s upcoming opponent in Miami.

Paul, fresh from knocking out retired MMA fighter Ben Askren last month, has a 3-0 professional record in boxing and has called out some of the biggest names in combat sports as he seeks his next fight.

And in an interview with The Sun, the YouTube celebrity said he was targeting a bout with Mayweather after his brother, but only if it counted towards the pair’s professional records.

“I don’t want to do exhibitions and I think that’s the difference between Floyd and I and even my brother and I,” he said.

“I want legitimate pro fights that are sanctioned, I want to build my pro record. I don’t think Floyd would actually fight me outside of an exhibition as he doesn’t want to risk his record.

“Maybe if we can come to some kind of agreement around that, I’d fight Floyd. But I’m not doing like the circus, exhibition s---.”