Jake Paul’s cryptic four-word message provides hint over Anthony Joshua fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has hinted that his hopes of fighting Anthony Joshua are still alive, as he prepares to box Gervonta Davis next.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul had been in talks to face former heavyweight champion Joshua, but on Wednesday announced a November bout with “Tank” Davis, who holds the WBA lightweight title.

Rules for the 14 November contest, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, are yet to be announced, with a key factor being the weight disparity between the two Americans.

Paul, 28, weighed in at 199.4lb for his last fight, a cruiserweight points win over ex-world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Davis last weighed in at 133.8lb, when he controversially drew with Lamont Roach Jr in March. Therefore, the disparity between Paul and Davis’s respective last weights is 65.6lb, while the influencer stands at 6ft 1in compared to his opponent’s 5ft 5in.

After announcing the fight, Paul took to X/Twitter to write, “First David, then Goliath,” in an apparent reference to his aim of facing Joshua next.

Paul’s talks over a fight with Joshua, 35, collapsed over network-related issues, per The Ring. Joshua generally fights on DAZN, while Paul has boxed on both DAZN and Netflix in recent months. His bout with Chavez Jr streamed on DAZN, while his previous outing – a highly controversial fight with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 59, whom Paul outpointed – streamed on Netflix. Paul vs Davis is due to air on Netflix, too.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (left) during his points win over a then-58-year-old Mike Tyson ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

“Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long,” Paul wrote on X on Wednesday (20 August). “HIs nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy.

“Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds.”

Davis is widely regarded as one of boxing’s hardest punchers, with his 30-0 professional record including 28 knockouts. He had been in talks over a rematch with Roach Jr but will instead face Paul, whose pro record stands at 12-1 (7 KOs). Paul’s sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight star Tyson Fury – in 2023. He holds wins over numerous high-profile mixed martial artists and lesser-known boxers.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis (left) took a knee against Lamon Roach Jr, who was awarded no knockdown ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Davis’s standout win was a 2022 stoppage of Ryan Garcia, and he has also beaten the likes of Rolly Romero, Mario Barrios, Isaac Cruz and Leo Santa Cruz.

Roach Jr reacted to Wednesday’s news by tweeting, “Told ya lol [laugh out loud],” adding several duck emojis, suggesting that Davis was avoiding their rematch.