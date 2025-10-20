Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis to have ‘big knockout bonus’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has revealed that his fight with Gervonta Davis will have a significant financial incentive for both men to look for a knockout.

The scheduled exhibition bout has come under fire from the boxing world due to the shocking weight and height disparity between the two, but Paul says this “knockout bonus” will provide incentive for the November 14 clash to be action-packed.

“I don’t know if I can say it,” Paul told the DOUBL3 COVERAGE Podcast. “But there is going to be a big, big knockout bonus.

“So, if someone knocked the other one out, they’re gonna get a big bonus.”

The fight has a very specific set of contractual stipulations to try and maintain safety whilst allowing for entertainment.

Paul who is a natural cruiserweight (200lbs) and Davis who is the reigning WBA lightweight champion will have a weight limit on fight night of 195lbs, and they will wear slightly larger 12oz gloves.

This is a slight drop from Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson where they donned 14oz gloves.

The bout will not appear on either man’s professional boxing record, but it will take place over ten three-minute rounds. Unlike a traditional exhibition, the fight will be scored by three judges and a winner announced on the night.

In a groundbreaking move, the Florida State Athletic Commission have announced that one of the three judges will be AI.

This has been trialled before by Saudi Boxing boss Turki Alalshikh, who has used AI as an unofficial fourth judge – which has been met with mixed reaction.

The techno-judge has been criticised for producing an 118-112 scorecard in Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch last year and a 114-114 scorecard for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford last month that many believe were distant from reality.

