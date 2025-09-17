Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight at risk after major update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The exhibition fight between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis is in jeopardy after MVP Promotions halted their attempts to get the fight sanctioned in Georgia.

It was announced last month that Paul and Davis will face each other at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 14.

However, Rick Thompson, chairman of the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission (GAEC), told USA Today that MVP Promotions do not have the necessary event permits and rule waivers for the fight to take place in Georgia under the state’s governance.

“I believe it's in the public's interest to know that because they've been promoting something they should not have been,” Thompson explained, as quoted by the BBC.

Pre-sale tickets were still on sale on Wednesday, despite Thompson’s claim that the fight will not be going ahead in Georgia.

The rules for the contest are still yet to be confirmed amid a huge size difference between Paul and Davis.

Paul’s last fight was at the cruiserweight limit of 200lbs, while Davis has never fought above 140lbs in his professional career.

Davis has agreed to face Paul rather than defending his lightweight world title, but the exhibition clash is now in doubt.

Thompson believes the agreed weight is likely to be the main issue that needs to clarified, with the GAEC set to vote on the matter on Thursday.

“They probably evaluated a situation - knew that their weight differences were too much,” Thompson added.

A news conference for the fight is due to take place in New York on Wednesday evening, followed by another one in Atlanta on Thursday.

This could give greater clarity on whether the controversial fight will take place or not.

