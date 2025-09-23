The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Paul-Davis: Four world title fights announced on undercard as Brit chases undisputed status
Four world title fights will take place on the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis undercard, with a British star to get the chance to become an undisputed champion
British female star Ellie Scotney will get the chance to become an undisputed champion on the undercard of Jake Paul’s exhibition fight with Gervonta Davis.
The undercard for the November 14 show in Miami was announced on Tuesday and confirmed Scotney, 11-0, will face Mayelli Flores, 13-1-1, for super bantamweight supremacy.
Scotney currently holds the IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring titles, and just needs Flores’s WBA belt to complete her collection.
The 27-year-old signed with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) earlier this year and won her first fight with the company when she defeated Yamileth Mercado on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s trilogy bout with Amanda Serrano in July.
Paul has signed a number of high-profile female fighters in recent months, and there will be two more women’s world title fights on his undercard in November.
Alycia Baumgardner will provide chief support when she defends her super featherweight belts against Leila Beaudoin.
MVP announced the fight will create history as it will be contested across 12, three-minute rounds under men’s championship rules.
The WBC strawweight women’s world title will also be on the line in Miami when Yokasta Valle and Yadira Bustillos square off.
A fourth world title scrap will see Gary Antuanne Russell defend his WBA super lightweight crown against Andy Hiraoka.
Russell won the title last time out in March by outpointing Jose Valenzeula and now faces a tough challenge against the unbeaten Hiraoka, who has won 19 of his 24 fights inside the distance.
One non-title fight has also been announced, with Avious Griffin, 17-1 (16KOs), set to take on Cesar Francis, 14-2 (9KOs).
