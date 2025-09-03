Jake Paul reveals key rule for Gervonta Davis fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has appeared to confirm the weight he must make for his exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis on November 14.

Paul and Davis announced they will fight each other last month but failed to reveal specific details over the rules for the contest.

Fans have been left wondering what the weight limit will be for both men given that Paul’s last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was at cruiserweight (200lbs), while Davis is the current WBA lightweight (135lbs) champion.

Paul has now claimed he will only have to lose a handful of pounds for the Davis fight after stating on the Betr YouTube channel: “I have to make 195lbs”.

Paul’s claim indicates that he will have a huge size advantage over Davis for their encounter in Atlanta later this year.

Gervonta Davis Arrest

Davis has never previously fought above super lightweight (140lbs), while Paul weighed 227lbs when he faced Mike Tyson last November.

He will not be allowed to push beyond the 200lbs mark this time but could still outweigh Davis by around four stones on fight night.

This is not the first time that one of the Paul brothers will face a significantly smaller opponent in the ring.

Back in 2021, Paul’s older brother, Logan, was not allowed to weigh more than 190lbs for his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather, while the former five-weight world champion was capped at 160lbs.

Logan ended up tipping the scales at 189.5lbs, while Mayweather was over 34lbs lighter at 155lbs.

The fight went eight rounds with no winner announced at the end of it.

It has not been confirmed whether there will be a winner in Jake’s fight with Davis, while the number of rounds and size of the gloves to be used is also uncertain.

