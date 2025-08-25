Jake Paul vs Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis: Tale of the tape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis have an exhibition bout announced for November 14 at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

This comes as a surprise, given that it looked as though both fighters were headed in different directions after they both expressed an interest in fighting. Jake Paul was in serious conversations with Anthony Joshua and Matchroom about a potential fight with the former heavyweight champion.

Davis was supposed to have a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr after their controversial draw earlier this year, but it has since been delayed twice.

The massive difference in size and weight will be one of the biggest talking points heading into this exhibition, but it is not the only way in which these two could not be any more different.

Weight

Jake Paul – 200 lbs

Gervonta Davis – 135 lbs

Paul is a natural cruiserweight and has campaigned as such throughout his whole career, other than a foray up to heavyweight to fight Mike Tyson, which saw him weigh in close to 230lbs.

Davis currently fights at 135lbs as the WBA lightweight champion, which would mean that if Paul comes into the bout at his normal fighting weight, he could have a 65 lb weight advantage.

It would be a surprise to see Davis attempt to put on too much weight ahead of the fight if he plans to return to his lightweight throne afterwards.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (right) throws an uppercut at Julio Cesar Chaves Jr ( Getty Images )

Height

Jake Paul – 6’ 1”

Gervonta Davis – 5’ 5.5”

There have been some comical face-offs throughout boxing history – Nick Ball vs Rey Vargas, David Haye vs Nikolai Valuev, and now Paul vs Davis.

When they meet for the first time and face off, the 7.5-inch height difference will be the most eye-catching thing about it.

When rumours first began to circulate about Paul facing Davis, Paul made a snide remark about the lightweight champion, asking if there was a height limit in boxing.

Reach

Jake Paul – 76”

Gervonta Davis – 67.5”

Davis registers an 8.5-inch reach disadvantage to the Ohio native. But this is not a scenario he is unfamiliar with. Davis, perhaps slightly undersized at lightweight, has beaten both Ryan Garcia and Mario Barrios, who had significant reach advantages.

Paul has never faced anyone of Davis’s stature, and having to contend with such a slick counterpuncher who will have no problems seeing his shots coming will be a new challenge for the former YouTube and Disney star.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis hits Mario Barrios in their WBA Super Lightweight world championship boxing match in Atlanta ( AP )

Best wins

Davis’ best wins have come in the last four years of his career. He took a competitive decision victory over Isaac Cruz in 2021, and impressive knockout wins over Rolando Romero and Ryan Garcia, who were both touted to be world champions.

Paul’s resume is more sporadic. The best win of his career so far has to be his most recent against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – a former WBC middleweight champion who went 12 rounds with Canelo and is the son of one of the all-time greats, Julio Cesar Chavez.

Championships

Gervonta Davis has won three world titles across two weight divisions. He claimed his first title in his 17th fight, beating José Pedraza for the IBF super-featherweight title before later claiming the WBA version by knocking out Jesús Cuellar.

A move to lightweight followed, where he would go on to become the WBA (super) lightweight champion.

Paul has no titles to his name; the closest he has come is receiving his ranking with the WBA at cruiserweight, sitting at 14th.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis celebrates ( Getty Images )

Amateur Pedigree

Davis was an outstanding amateur, claiming multiple national titles, two junior Olympics gold medals and finishing his amateur career with an outstanding record of 206-15.

Paul has never had a bout as an amateur; he made his professional boxing debut in 2020 against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, following a singular white-collar bout against Deji Olatunji, the younger brother of his rival KSI, in 2018.

Biggest purse

Other than his obvious size advantages, the only other way in which Paul can claim superiority over his future opponent is his finances.

Paul reportedly earned a staggering $40 million for his fight against Mike Tyson last year and made it known to the world when he dropped this line in a pre-fight press conference.

Paul said: “I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend.”

Davis’s biggest haul comes in at less than half of Paul’ best. He earned a reported $15 million when he fought Ryan Garcia in 2023.

