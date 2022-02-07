Jake Paul has said that his role in Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s historic title fight is a “top three” achievement in his career.

Paul, 25, has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers and has turned to professional boxing in recent years, going 5-0 with knockout wins against every man he has fought.

But the American regards his status as co-promoter of Taylor vs Serrano – the biggest fight in women’s boxing history – as among the most important achievements in his life.

“Top three for sure, 100 per cent,” Paul said at a London press conference on Monday.

“I was super excited to post about it. I’m excited to be a part of boxing history.”

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions recently began to promote Serrano, who is a seven-weight champion, while Ireland’s Taylor is promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Puerto Rican Serrano challenges undisputed lightweight title holder Taylor on 30 April at Madison Square Garden. The pre-sale for the event was the second-highest grossing in the history of the prestigious New York City venue.

“This is unprecedented. More boxers across the sport should take note of this, tell your promoters you want these big fights. That’s what these ladies did and that’s why we’re here,” Paul said.

“I can help [women’s boxing] for sure, but it’s all credit to the women – especially the two here. They’re the ones putting their lives on the line, risking it all.

“I’m a friend, someone who cares about Amanda Serrano. I’ve heard so many horror stories of fighters fighting for peanuts. I think we should pay them more.

“You’ve got to start somewhere, it’s a slow process.”

Addressing his status as a promoter, Paul continued: “If people want to show [me] respect, then cool, if not, then cool. All I want to do is bring more to this sport than I take from it.

“Get used to me, I’m going to be here for a while. All I’m trying to do is make boxing great again!” the American laughed, referencing the slogan on his cap.