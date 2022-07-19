Eddie Hearn warns KSI against ‘dangerous’ Jake Paul fight

Eddie Hearn has warned KSI against a boxing match with Jake Paul, saying that such a fight would be ‘dangerous’ for the Briton.

KSI and fellow Youtuber Paul have both boxed as amateurs and professionally. KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) drew with Paul’s older brother Logan in an amateur bout in 2018, before outpointing the American in a professional rematch in 2019. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has gone 5-0 as a pro boxer, knocking out each man he has faced – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul, 25, is set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr on 6 August at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, while 29-year-old KSI returns to the ring on 27 August after three years away, as he boxes fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi.

Speaking on The DAZN Boxing Show, promoter Hearn addressed a potential fight between Paul and KSI, who has called out the American in recent weeks.

“Jake is in a different category now,” Hearn said. “I don’t even class Jake as YouTube boxer anymore, I class him as a real boxer.

“KSI’s taken a couple of years out, he’s come back. That would be a very dangerous fight for KSI.”

KSI recently offered to step in for Tommy Fury when the former Love Island contestant – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – withdrew from his scheduled bout with Paul this summer.

Fury, 23, was set to fight Paul last December but pulled out of the contest while citing injury and illness. The Briton has since withdrawn from his planned 6 August clash with Paul due to travel issues, leading Rahman Jr to replace him.

Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 knockouts) is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, and the 31-year-old is a former sparring partner of Paul.