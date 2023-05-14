Jake Paul calls on KSI to be disqualified for controversial elbow on Joe Fournier

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul said rival KSI should be stripped of victory after knocking out Joe Fournier with an accidental elbow.

YouTube star KSI knocked out former boxing professional Fournier in the second round of the exhibition bout at London’s Wembley Arena after catching him with his elbow as he attempted a right hook.

KSI, who landed the bigger punches throughout the opening round, denied he had stopped Fournier with his elbow in the post-fight interview but replays showed contact had been made.

Reacting to a clip of the knockout on social media, Paul said he did not “respect” the way the fight had ended and called for KSI to be disqualified, or that the controversial result should be declared a no contest.

“I respect boxing too much to respect what that was,” Paul tweeted. “If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.”

KSI fought Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, twice in the early stages of his boxing career in 2018 and 2019, drawing with his fellow YouTuber in an amateur bout and beating him on points in a professional rematch.

Jake Paul has also moved from YouTube into boxing but was defeated by former Love Island star Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in February in his first career loss.

Following his victory over Fournier on Saturday night, KSI called Fury into the ring for a face-off, which ended with the pair being separated.

Earlier, Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was seen brawling with Idris Virgo, a fellow ex-Love Island contestant, in the crowd at KSI vs Fournier.

YouTube star KSI, who rose to fame as a gamer but also raps, now has four straight KO victories in as many exhibition bouts.