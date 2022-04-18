Jake Paul has seemingly picked out Michael Bisping as his preferred next opponent in the boxing ring, challenging the former UFC champion to “get licensed to fight”.

YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, including another ex-UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren – who fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.

Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, in part citing concerns over losing vision in his left eye.

The Briton – the first and so far only fighter from his country to hold a UFC title – had already gone blind in his right eye as a result of in-ring injuries.

Paul, however, is seemingly keen on boxing the UFC Hall of Famer, who hit out at the American last week.

After Paul, 25, included Bisping on a list of potential opponents, the former middleweight champion tweeted: “Come on @jakepaul, you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your ‘hit list’.”

Paul replied: “I would knock you out worse than Hendo [Dan Henderson]. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV…” The American then used an emoji of two eyes and added: “(Using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol).”

Bisping was quick to reply, writing: “Yeah yeah, listen, One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in.”

That led Paul to issue a challenge to the former UFC champion on Monday.

Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

“Dear @bisping, I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me,” Paul wrote.

“Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match.”

Paul is targeting an August return to the boxing ring, having last fought in December.

On that occasion, the 25-year-old knocked out Woodley in the sixth round – four months after outpointing the former UFC welterweight champion.