Jake Paul’s boxing promotion blasts ‘fictitious’ Mike Tyson fight claims

Jake Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has denied that the YouTuber’s fight with Mike Tyson was “rigged” in any way.

Paul, 27, beat Tyson, 58, on points this month, as the pair boxed one another at AT&T Stadium in Texas – live on Netflix. After the fight, Paul admitted to holding back against the former heavyweight champion, who was fighting professionally for the first time in 19 years.

The fight was seen by viewers in 65 million households, and many of those observers believe that Paul vs Tyson was staged in some way. That is despite the bout being an officially-sanctioned pro contest.

Now MVP, Paul’s boxing promotion, has released a statement calling those claims “incorrect and baseless”, and saying their “wide circulation” has “undermine[d] the integrity” of the event.

“MVP would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight,” the statement read. “Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

“Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules.

“Trash talk and speculation are common in sports, and athletes and promoters need to tolerate nonsensical commentary, jokes and opinions. But suggesting anything other than full effort from these fighters is not only naive but an insult to the work they put into their craft and to the sport itself.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (left) beat Mike Tyson via unanimous decision ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

“It is further illogical and inane that MVP, in the debut of a hopeful long-term partnership with the world’s biggest streamer –an organization that made its first-ever foray into live professional sports with Paul vs Tyson –would even so much as consider such a perverse violation of the rules of competition.”

Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian added: “This is not the first time Jake Paul has faced unfounded skepticism or outright disbelief as a professional athlete, and frankly, the claim that his bout must have been rigged is just the latest backhanded compliment to come his way.

“From day one in this sport, people have doubted his abilities – unable to reconcile how someone with his background has accomplished so much in such a short time. Jake has not only proven himself repeatedly, but he has continuously set historic records that speak for themselves. This event, which broke attendance and viewership milestones for a professional sporting event, is yet another example of his ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

“As long as Jake continues to exceed expectations, there will always be those who try to discredit his achievements. We embrace the doubt – it only fuels Jake to work harder and achieve greater success.”

open image in gallery Paul and Tyson embrace after their eight-round fight, in which all rounds lasted two minutes ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

Paul has gone 11-1 as a pro boxer, having first made his name on the Disney TV show Bizaardvark and as a YouTuber.

Most of his wins have come against mixed martial artists – including former UFC champions – though he did knock out two lesser-known pro boxers before facing Tyson.

Paul’s sole loss was a decision defeat by Tommy Fury in early 2023. Fury is also a pro boxer, though he is best known as a former Love Island contestant. He is a half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.