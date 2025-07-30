Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has announced five new world-class female fighters on their roster, including British former bantamweight world champion Shannon Courtenay.

In their announcement post on social media, MVP welcomed their new signings and declared that they are “not just building a roster – we’re building a movement.”

Courtenay joins Paul’s ever-expanding stable of women’s boxing stars, including Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner and Ellie Scotney, in their latest move to consolidate their domination over the top level of the female game.

The Brit became the WBA bantamweight champion in 2021 after a gruelling war with Australia’s Ebanie Bridges, but was stripped of her title on the scales later that year before her fight with Jamie Mitchell.

After a mixed run of form and injury troubles, Courtenay got back to winning ways earlier this year, outpointing Bec Connolly and says, with the support of her new promoters, she can find her way back to a world title.

Courtenay said in a statement: “My main focus is becoming a two-time world champion, and with the backing of MVP, I know I can go on to winning more titles.”

open image in gallery Shannon Courtenay celebrates victory over Buchra El Quaissi ( Getty Images )

There will be no better place to hunt a world title for Courtenay, with MVP recently making women’s sports history on their Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 bill.

Not only was it the first all-female card at Madison Square Garden, but it became the most-watched female sports event of all time.

Courtenay officially entered the MVP stable alongside four other fighters: Desley Robinson, Sa’Rai Brown, Jasmine Artiga and Yesica Nery Plata.

Desley Robinson is the unified IBF and WBO middleweight champion from Australia, who holds a record of 10-3 (3).

Sa’Rai Brown will make her professional debut under the MVP banner, with an amateur record of 50-9 (6) and multiple national championships to her name.

Jasmine Artiga is an undefeated former WBA super flyweight champion who has accumulated a record of 13-0-1 (6).

Finally, Yesica Nery Plata previously held the WBC light flyweight title and has a record of 30-2 (3).

Speaking on their new additions, Paul and MVP co-founder Nikisa Bidarian said in a statement: “Shannon, Desley, Jasmine, Sa'Rai, and Yesica represent five powerful stories, four countries with proud boxing legacies, and one shared mission: to compete and win at the highest level.

“The UK has the best concentration of elite female boxers in the world, and MVP is strategically focused on building out a robust British roster that will allow us to bring MVP events to the market. Shannon joins Ellie Scotney, Chantelle Cameron, Savannah Marshall and Ramla Ali, who are all power players in women's boxing.”

