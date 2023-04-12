Jake Paul announces next fight against former UFC challenger Nate Diaz

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul will fight UFC star Nate Diaz in August after the two men reached a deal to share the boxing ring this summer.

The announcement came on Wednesday that form UFC title challenger Diaz would square off with the YouTuber-turned-boxer in Dallas on August 5th.

The fight will be an eight-round boxing match, which will be contested at 185 pounds will be promoted by DAZN airing live on pay-per-view.

Diaz’s contract with the UFC ended last September and he has been waiting for the opportunity to move into boxing.

“Besides Canelo, he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” Diaz said in a statement about the fight with Paul.

“I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports, and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts.”

Should the fight happen it would be the biggest one of Paul’s boxing career following his blockbuster defeat to Tommy Fury in his last outing. Paul has been angling to fight Diaz for the better part of three years and now it looks as though his wish will be granted.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” he said,

“Now the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built.

“Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.

“People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years, that he has insane stamina, that he refuses to back down.

“I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a ‘Problem Child’ is going to piece up and knock out the ‘Stockton G.’”