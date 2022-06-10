Jake Paul confirms next fight date with Amanda Serrano set to box on undercard

Jake Paul has confirmed that his next fight will take place on 6 August at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out each man he has faced.

Most recently, the 25-year-old stopped former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.

Woodley was stepping in for Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – who withdrew from his scheduled bout with Paul due to injury and illness.

Tommy Fury has been rumoured to be Paul’s opponent on 6 August, though none was named when the YouTuber announced his return to the ring.

“We going back to back,” Paul wrote on Twitter, alongside a poster of himself and unified women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who will fight on the same card at Madison Square Garden.

“New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no [better],” Paul continued.

Serrano last fought in April, losing a split decision against undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Paul promoted Serrano for that contest, the biggest in women’s boxing history, and the Puerto Rican previously boxed on his undercards last August and December.

Serrano has been linked with a rematch against Taylor, though the Irishwoman is not expected to be the 33-year-old’s opponent in New York.