Jake Paul’s next fight confirmed as ‘toughest’ opponent yet revealed

Jake Paul’s next opponent has been announced as Andre August, with the pair set to clash in the boxing ring on 15 December.

YouTube star Paul last fought in August, beating UFC icon Nate Diaz on points to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career – a decision defeat by Tommy Fury in February.

The American’s bout with Fury marked his first fight against a pro boxer, with the majority of the 26-year-old’s contests having come against mixed martial artists; Paul holds wins over Diaz, Ben Askren, and ex-UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom he beat twice.

Paul had been linked with a fight against fellow YouTube star KSI, who is a business partner of Paul’s older brother Logan, but KSI’s points loss to Fury in October seemingly affected those plans.

As such, Paul will return against the relatively unknown cruiserweight August, a 35-year-old American with a 10-1-1 professional record, in Orlando, Florida.

Five of August’s wins have come via stoppage, as did his sole defeat. Meanwhile, Paul’s record stands at 7-1, including four knockout wins. Although Paul was unable to finish Diaz, he did drop the 38-year-old en route to victory. Diaz was making his pro boxing debut in that bout.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” Paul said upon the announcement of his bout with August.

Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz in August (Getty Images)

“So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday 15 December, live on Dazn for the world to see.”

Paul added on X, formerly Twitter: “Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing.”

August said: “I don't talk very much. I’m all about that action. Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources – but he doesn’t have my hunger. When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”