Former UFC star Mike Perry has shared an alleged bout agreement for a fight with Jake Paul, while accusing the YouTuber-turned-boxer of ‘changing his mind’ about a contest between the pair.

Perry fought in the UFC from 2016 until 2021, and he has since competed twice in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul embarked on a boxing venture in 2018 and has since fought six times professionally, beating three ex-UFC fighters while going unbeaten.

Paul, 25, last fought in October, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian, and the American is seemingly without an opponent for his next outing.

Compatriot Perry, 31, has suggested that he was supposed to be next for Paul, tweeting on Tuesday (3 January): “I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind.”

Perry then posted a follow-up on Wednesday, sharing images of an alleged bout agreement for a fight between the pair on 18 February this year.

Perry’s mixed martial arts record stands at 14-8, while he is 2-0 in bareknuckle boxing.

In August, the American outpointed British MMA fighter Michael “Venom” Page in a bareknuckle boxing bout in London.