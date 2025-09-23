Jake Paul targets KSI grudge match at iconic venue in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Bidarian has revealed plans to finally make the grudge match between Jake Paul and KSI in 2026.

Paul is set to face Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout in Miami on November 14, but Bidarian is already looking ahead to potential fights next year.

Paul and KSI have been at loggerheads for several years after first building their rivalry on YouTube. KSI has fought Paul’s brother, Logan, twice before the pair settled their differences to become business partners.

But Jake and KSI still do not see eye-to-eye and have teased a showdown inside the boxing ring. Bidarian believes it could happen sooner rather than later, and he wants it to take place at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

“I would love to make Jake Paul vs KSI at MSG,” Bidarian told reporters following the launch press conference for Paul vs Davis. “That is a target of ours for 2026 but let’s see.”

Paul wanted to face Tommy Fury at MSG back in 2023, but the fight eventually went ahead at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Fury prevailed on points to hand Paul the only loss of his career since he switched his focus to boxing in 2020.

MVP have been involved in fights at MSG before, though. The first and third fights between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano both took place inside the legendary arena, with the two cards co-promoted by MVP and Matchroom Boxing.

KSI is firmly on Paul’s radar and Bidarian also spoke about a potential fight with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua looked set for an improbable clash with Paul before the YouTuber-turned-boxer agreed to face WBA lightweight champion Davis instead.

But Bidarian insists a fight with Joshua remains a possibility, and that an “agreement in principle” has been reached between both camps.

“Anthony Joshua is 100% still a target,” Bidarian added. “He’s trying to fight February, I think they said in Ghana. Pending this fight, pending everything coming together, absolutely (it could happen).”

