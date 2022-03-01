John Fury slams Carl Frampton for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury prediction
Frampton suggested that YouTube star Paul could beat Tommy Fury, half-brother of champion Tyson
John Fury has taken exception to Carl Frampton’s suggestion that Jake Paul could beat Tommy Fury in a boxing match.
YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Tommy Fury, meanwhile, achieved fame on reality television show Love Island and is 7-0 as a boxer. The Briton, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was scheduled to face Paul in December but withdrew from the bout due to injury.
As Tyson addressed media at a press conference on Tuesday, his father John Fury was filmed by Boxing Social exchanging words with former two-weight world champion Frampton backstage.
“You think Jake Paul’s a boxer?” an incredulous John Fury asked the Northern Irishman, who responded: “No, I don’t think he’s a boxer.”
“Well, why do you think he could beat Tommy then?” Fury asked. “Answer the question now, because you disappoint me, and I looked up to you. I supported you.”
Frampton replied, “I’m just trying to be honest, John,” to which Fury said: “Honest? Honest? Saying a YouTuber could beat a Fury? Are you p****d?
“I don’t wanna talk to you,” Fury continued while walking away. “I’ve turned my back on you, I don’t wanna talk to you at all.
“Get your facts right or get off the job.”
Woodley stepped in for Tommy Fury in December, losing to 25-year-old Paul via knockout – four months after suffering a split-decision loss to his fellow American.
Tommy Fury has since called on Paul to rearrange the fight, though the YouTube star is currently busy promoting Amanda Serrano ahead of her fight with Katie Taylor.
