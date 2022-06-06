Jake Paul and Tommy Fury set for August showdown, Eddie Hearn suggests
Hearn is not involved with the organisation of the potential fight but has dealt with Paul in recent months
Eddie Hearn has said Jake Paul could finally be fighting Tommy Fury this summer, after a bout between the pair fell through on short notice in December.
YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins against each man he has faced. While the American is yet to take on a true boxer, his last two victories came against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Paul, 25, outpointed his compatriot in August before knocking him out in December – when Woodley stepped in for the injured and ill Fury.
The Briton, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a pro and most recently secured a comfortable points win against Daniel Bocianski in April. That fight took place on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Hearn does not promote Paul or Tommy Fury but worked with the YouTuber earlier this year. While Hearn promoted Ireland’s Katie Taylor for her fight with Amanda Serrano in April, Paul promoted the Puerto Rican.
“I don’t represent them, but I hear that fight is happening 13 August, so you might see it,” Hearn told talkSPORT.
“Both are very limited, but as long as it’s a competitive fight, it doesn’t really matter.
“Jake Paul is a strange one, but I like what he’s doing for boxing. I did Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor with him and it was great fun, it was a big success.
“He’s putting the work in and he’s not terrible, but it’ll be a pleasant day when someone chins him.”
Following Fury’s victory over Bocianski, the 23-year-old called out Paul.
Fury has expressed a desire to rearrange his clash with Paul since their scheduled contest fell through at the end of last year, while the American has largely dismissed the proposal.
