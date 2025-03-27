Jake Paul takes aim at Tommy Fury with final update over rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has seemingly ruled out a rematch with Tommy Fury, claiming the pair have different motivations in boxing.

In 2023, Fury beat Paul on points, becoming the only man to defeat the YouTuber so far. That result in Saudi Arabia also kept Fury unbeaten.

Since then, American Paul has been the more active boxer, most recently beating heavyweight legend Mike Tyson via decision in November. Meanwhile, Briton Fury has fought just once since facing Paul, outpointing YouTube star KSI in October 2023.

This week, Fury – a half-brother of ex-heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – taunted Paul over the latter’s recent claim that he would defeat Anthony Joshua, and now Paul has hit back.

“Tommy Fumbles Fury… the ship has sailed mate,” Paul tweeted on Wednesday (26 March).

“I’m trying to build the sport. You are trying to make a payday and hit the pub. No judgement. We are just different.”

Paul, 28, was referring to his latest fighter signing, as women’s boxer Ramla Ali joined the YouTuber’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions.

Jake Paul (left) was beaten by Tommy Fury in 2023 ( AP )

The company also added the unbeaten trio of Dina Thorslund, Natalie Dove and Naomy Valle to its roster, while it also boasts trailblazer Amanda Serrano, who is set for a trilogy bout against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in July.

Last week, Paul said on his podcast: “I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua – exclusive – because I know that I will f***ing beat Anthony Joshua’s ass. He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony, and we’re friends – all this s*** – but I want to fight you.”

Fury, 25, took to social media this week to say: “Good morning, guys, just wanted to give a little opinion on everything I have been seeing on social media lately. Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua... Just wanted to come on here and remind everyone that that bum [Paul] couldn’t beat me when I basically had a broken hand.

“I had one hand, and he still lost. Jake Paul, I’m still your daddy. And everybody weighing this fight up, don’t bother, because it ain’t worth a shilling. And the loss will always be there, Mr Paul. Take it easy and have a good day.”