Jake Paul takes aim at Tommy Fury with final update over rematch
Fury outpointed Paul in their 2023 boxing match, becoming the only man to beat the YouTube star so far
Jake Paul has seemingly ruled out a rematch with Tommy Fury, claiming the pair have different motivations in boxing.
In 2023, Fury beat Paul on points, becoming the only man to defeat the YouTuber so far. That result in Saudi Arabia also kept Fury unbeaten.
Since then, American Paul has been the more active boxer, most recently beating heavyweight legend Mike Tyson via decision in November. Meanwhile, Briton Fury has fought just once since facing Paul, outpointing YouTube star KSI in October 2023.
This week, Fury – a half-brother of ex-heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – taunted Paul over the latter’s recent claim that he would defeat Anthony Joshua, and now Paul has hit back.
“Tommy Fumbles Fury… the ship has sailed mate,” Paul tweeted on Wednesday (26 March).
“I’m trying to build the sport. You are trying to make a payday and hit the pub. No judgement. We are just different.”
Paul, 28, was referring to his latest fighter signing, as women’s boxer Ramla Ali joined the YouTuber’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions.
The company also added the unbeaten trio of Dina Thorslund, Natalie Dove and Naomy Valle to its roster, while it also boasts trailblazer Amanda Serrano, who is set for a trilogy bout against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in July.
Last week, Paul said on his podcast: “I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua – exclusive – because I know that I will f***ing beat Anthony Joshua’s ass. He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony, and we’re friends – all this s*** – but I want to fight you.”
Fury, 25, took to social media this week to say: “Good morning, guys, just wanted to give a little opinion on everything I have been seeing on social media lately. Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua... Just wanted to come on here and remind everyone that that bum [Paul] couldn’t beat me when I basically had a broken hand.
“I had one hand, and he still lost. Jake Paul, I’m still your daddy. And everybody weighing this fight up, don’t bother, because it ain’t worth a shilling. And the loss will always be there, Mr Paul. Take it easy and have a good day.”
