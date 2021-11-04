Jake Paul outlines boxing plans for after Tommy Fury fight

YouTuber and social media personality Jake Paul says he plans to take a break from professional boxing after facing Love Island star Tommy Fury in Florida in December.

The 24-year-old Paul turned his attention to boxing in 2018 when his older brother and fellow online personality Logan faced rapper KSI in a money-spinning amateur bout which was lauded as the “biggest event in internet history”.

The younger Paul has now fought five times professionally since his debut at the end of 2019, winning against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, ex-UFC star Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Fury became a professional in 2018 before taking a break from his career to take part in ITV reality series Love Island, where the public votes for a favourite couple from a group of singles who are sent to live in a luxury villa in Spain. He made his stateside debut earlier this year on the undercard of Paul’s fight against Woodley – which Paul won via decision, having stopped all of his previous opponents.

Asked on The Bill Simons Podcast about his plans for after the upcoming fight with Fury, Paul said: “I think genuinely I am going to take some time off. I said I was going to take some time off after the Woodley fight but I felt good and wanted to go again. I think genuinely I am going to take some time off.

“Who knows? I may fight at the end of [2022] if there is an opponent lined up, but I am going to get back into the long-term business plan as it is impossible to manage during a training camp.”

On his long-terms goals in professional boxing, Paul confidently told his YouTube viewers: “The sky is the limit for me right now. If I want to accomplish something it’s all about me being able to do that and me making the commitment and putting in the work required to do that.

“But I think right now, going to 10-0, being undefeated, fighting some big names, making history and maybe taking a world championship belt from somebody just to say I did it, and retiring at 10-0.”