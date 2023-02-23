Watch live as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury hold press conference ahead of boxing match

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This stream will likely contain swearing and offensive language.

Watch live as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury hold a press conference ahead of their much-anticipated boxing fight on Sunday night.

After months of back and forth - and two fight cancellations - the pair will finally go head-to-head in the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Back in December 2021, Fury originally withdrew from the bout citing injury and illness, before Visa issues prevented their rescheduled fight from taking place in the summer of 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The bad blood between the two boxers has been clear to see, and there will be a lot more than pride on the line this weekend.

Both fighters currently boast unbeaten records, with Paul currently on a 6-0 record having beaten a fellow YouTube star and two MMA fighters.

However, fighting Fury - a professional boxer - is widely regarded as a step up and the WBC, which is sanctioning the fight, recognises it.

If “The Problem Child” is victorious on Sunday, he will be granted a place in the WBC’s world rankings at cruiserweight.