Jake Paul hits out at ‘scared’ Tommy Fury over purse demands for potential rematch

Jake Paul has labelled Tommy Fury “scared” after the Brit’s father made more demands for his son to take part in a rematch with the American.

John Fury, who also acts as Tommy's trainer, said the Paul rematch was an option for his son's next fight as he revealed negotiations are ongoing.

“Well, we are trying to do what we can. We are looking at the Jake Paul rematch,” John Fury told iFL TV. “We are trying to dot a few I’s and cross a few T’s.

“I have given them a number, let’s see if they can meet it. If they don’t meet the number… F*** off.”

Paul posted on social media in response, as he took aim at Fury and his father.

“You blundering fool. Just say Tommy is scared.” Paul said on social media. “No one is giving Tommy $15 million. So you F off.”

Fury handed Paul his first and only professional defeat in 2023, outboxing Paul over eight rounds to claim a split decision victory.

But he has only fought twice since. Fury beat another YouTuber and long-time rival of Paul, KSI, eight months after his win over Paul.

Fury then spent almost two years out of the ring, struggling with alcohol and a career-halting hand injury that required surgery before returning to fight.

His comeback was a somewhat successful one as Fury beat Kenan Hanjalic over six rounds to dust off the cobwebs in May.

While Fury has been out of action, Paul has been actively pursuing the rematch, taking every opportunity to call out Tyson Fury’s half-brother and has previously offered him $4 million to renew their hostilities.

But he did not put his career on hold and has strung together an impressive run of six fights unbeaten against an eclectic mix of characters, including Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland, Mike Perry, Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Based on Paul’s response to Fury's father, it does not look like the rematch will be happening any time soon. But Paul’s focus is elsewhere anyway, as he prepares for another controversial fight.

This time, he will share the ring with the reigning WBA lightweight champion, Gervonta Davis, on November 14 in Miami.

The fight is labelled as an exhibition, but will be scored by three judges, one of which will be AI, and the winner will be announced on the night.

