Watch live as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury weigh in for boxing match

Warning: This stream will likely contain swearing and offensive language.

Watch live as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury take part in a weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, are due to clash in a professional contest after two failed attempts to make the fight.

Paul, 26, and Fury, 23, were first due to square off in December 2021, but the latter withdrew while citing injury and illness. Their bout was rescheduled for August 2022 but fell through again, as travel issues prevented Briton Fury from reaching the US, where Paul is from and where the fight was set to be held.

After a fiery press conference on Thursday, however, the pair are finally due to fight each other on Sunday, as they go head to head in a main event in Diriyah.

Paul is 6-0 as a pro boxer with four knockout wins, including stoppages of mixed martial arts stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren – and most recently a points victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Meanwhile, former Love Island star Fury is 8-0 (4 KOs) as a pro, having last fought in April 2022 – on the undercard of his brother Tyson’s win against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.