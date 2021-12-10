Tyron Woodley reveals contract clause for Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley has said he could complete a trilogy with Jake Paul if he beats the YouTube star in their boxing match next weekend.

Paul, 24, defeated the former UFC champion via split decision in August, and the pair will rematch on 18 December as Woodley steps in for the injured Tommy Fury.

Should Woodley overcome Paul this time, a third meeting between the Americans is on the cards, according to the 39-year-old.

“Yes, there is a rematch clause in there,” Woodley told TMZ.

“After I knock you out, Mr Betting Man, are you gonna run? Are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work?

“I bet I beat his a**. I bet if he gets up, I bet I do it again; I bet if he gets up, I bet I knock his a** down again.

“First thing’s first: Woodley has to win. Then, do it all again.”

Paul is 4-0 as a professional boxer, with his points win against Woodley following knockout victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley.

Woodley’s defeat by Paul marked his boxing debut, with the former UFC welterweight champion having gone 0-4 in his last four mixed martial arts bouts.

The 39-year-old has not expressed a desire to retire from MMA, though his next fight in the sport is yet to be announced.