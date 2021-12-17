Jake Paul’s mum brands John Fury ‘disgusting’ after X-rated outburst

YouTube star Paul was set to fight Tommy Fury before the Briton withdrew with injury and illness

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 17 December 2021 13:03
Jake Paul, on rematch with Tyron Woodley: "This is a bank robbery"

Jake Paul’s mother has hit out at John Fury for a “disgusting” verbal tirade by the father of heavyweight champion Tyson and former Love Island contestant Tommy.

YouTube star Paul has ventured into professional boxing in recent years, going 4-0 and setting up a meeting with Tommy Fury (7-0) this month – only for the bout to fall through when the Briton contracted a chest infection and broke a rib.

Now, American Paul will instead rematch compatriot Tyron Woodley on Saturday, having outpointed the former UFC champion when the pair boxed one another in August.

Just days before Tommy Fury pulled out of his scheduled clash with Paul, the Briton’s father ranted at the YouTube star in a pre-fight video-call press conference.

Paul’s mother Pam Stepnick spoke to iFL TV about John Fury’s expletive-laden tirade, in which the 57-year-old brought up Paul’s girlfriend, saying: “He was just being really, totally disgusting, and Tommy wasn’t saying anything so he did seem overwhelmed and a little bit afraid.

“It was so disgusting that I turned it off. I never miss something that Jake is doing, like ever since he was five years old.

“But I just couldn’t take the disgusting, vulgar comments from [John Fury], and I don’t know why he was doing the talking – he’s not the fighter.

“Talking about Julia [Paul’s girlfriend] that way was needless and disgusting.”

Of Tommy Fury’s withdrawal, Stepnick added: “I was unhappy, I really wanted Jake to fight Tommy because of all the back-and-forth.

“I’m glad he showed a scan [to prove he had broken his rib], but for all I know they’re fake scans.”

Paul, 24, takes on Woodley, 39, in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

