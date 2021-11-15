‘He had his chance’: Jake Paul dismisses Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul has ruled out the possibility of rematching former UFC world champion Tyron Woodley following their boxing match in the summer.

The 24-year-old YouTuber defeated Woodley by split decision after an eight-round bout in Cleveland back in August.

The pair then verbally agreed to a rematch after the fight, with Paul insisting he would face Woodley again providing the MMA champion got an ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo.

Woodley then got the tattoo and showcased it on social media, but Paul has now retracted his promise of granting him a rematch as he focusses on his next fight against Tommy Fury.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said: “By the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on.

“We had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making the negotiations happen. I don’t think people really want to see Tyron vs Jake Paul again, so he has had his chance.”

The internet sensation also revealed the tattoo did not comply with the ‘3x2 inch’ stipulation he had set out.

Meanwhile, Paul and Fury are set to meet in the ring in Tampa, Florida on 18 December after several months of trash talking.

Both men are currently undefeated as professionals, with Paul having won all four of his fights and Fury unbeaten in seven.

However, Paul is yet to face a professional boxer as his only opponents to date have been YouTuber AnEsonGib, former basketball player Nate Robinson and MMA stars Ben Askren and Woodley. All four of his opponents were making their boxing debuts.