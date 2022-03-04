Jake Paul took to Twitter on Thursday to share a mock-up poster while pretending to promote a fight between himself and Vladimir Putin.

YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has fought – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

Last week the American condemned Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, writing on Twitter: “My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and Russia who are both going to suffer greatly from all of this mayhem.”

Paul, 25, took a more lighthearted approach in addressing the situation on Thursday, however, sharing a fake poster as he pretended to promote a bout between himself and Russian president Putin, 69.

“Big news. Tickets on sale next week. #PaulPutin brought to you by @TimJDillon promotions,” Paul wrote, referencing American comedian Tim Dillon.

“Leave no doubt,” was the tagline at the top of the poster, above side-by-side imagery of Paul and a topless Putin.

“Coming soon, live on pay-per-view,” read the text below the imagery, followed by #PaulPutin and the logo of Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company.

Ukrainian professional boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko have both returned to their home country to aid the military in its defence against Russia, while compatriots and retired boxing icons Wladimir Klitschko and brother Vitali have also taken up arms.

Vitali Klitschko serves as mayor of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.