When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul will finally fight Tommy Fury in a boxing match later this year, following a long war of words between the pair.

Paul made his name as a YouTuber, but the American has now set out to establish himself as a professional boxer.

The 24-year-old is 4-0 so far, with knockout wins over fellow YouTube star Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren. In his most recent bout, Paul narrowly defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on points.

Meanwhile, Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – is best known to some as a former Love Island contestant, but the Briton is now 7-0 as a professional boxer.

Having been called out by Paul on multiple occasions, 22-year-old Fury is finally set to go head-to-head with the American.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

When is it?

Paul vs Fury will take place on Saturday 18 December.

Where is it?

The fight will be held in Tampa, Florida.

How can I watch it?

The bout is expected to air on BT Sport in the UK.

Assuming the broadcaster airs the fight, the match-up will also be streamed live on BT’s website and app.

What are the odds?

Paul: 11/8

Fury: 8/15

What are the stakes?

Paul shared an image on social media that showed part of the bout agreement for his fight with Fury. The clauses in the image suggested that Paul must pay Fury $500,000 direct from his own purse if the Briton beats him. It also suggested that Fury must legally change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if Paul is victorious.

Tyson Fury is expected to be in Tommy Fury’s corner for the fight.