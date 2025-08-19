Jake Paul signs world champion boxer to MVP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Internet personality and professional boxer Jake Paul has signed WBC 105lbs female champion Yokasta Valle to his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) company.

The move was announced at a press conference in San Jose, Costa Rica. It means that Valle will join her younger sister, Naomy Valle, under the same promotional banner.

Paul said in a joint statement, with MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian: “Yokasta Valle is a trailblazer and one of the most accomplished and respected champions in boxing, and she’s just getting started. As a three-division champion and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, she has created generational impact and inspired young girls across Central America.”

They added: “Now at MVP, her story will continue to transcend geographical barriers and resonate with fans around the world. It is an honour to welcome Yokasta to MVP and to now represent both her and her sister Naomy as we continue our shared mission to elevate women’s boxing globally. The Serrano sisters set a high bar and now the Valle sisters are going to continue the legacy of sisters that reign supreme in boxing.”

Valle, 33-3 (10), is the current WBC minimumweight champion. Turning professional in 2014, she first won the IBF title in 2019 in Spain, before defending it eleven times. After losing a unanimous decision to Seniesa Estrada in March last year, she won the vacant WBC title in November. In her last fight, she won a split decision Marlen Esparza in March.

On Instagram, Valle wrote: “Yesterday I announced a step that will take my career to the next level: I’m joining MVP. But this is not just a contract… it’s a reminder that in life, we should never settle. There’s always another challenge to face, a new limit to break, and a bigger dream to chase.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on this journey. Today marks the beginning of a chapter where we will never stop dreaming, fighting, and aiming higher. ALWAYS HAVE TO WANT MORE!”

