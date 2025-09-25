Unbeaten world champion offers Terence Crawford the chance to make history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has called out Terence Crawford and promised that fans would not want to "miss a single second” if they fought.

The Kazakh champion took to X to throw his hat into the ring as the next man to face the newly crowned undisputed super middleweight champion.

The post read: “If Crawford agreed to fight me, I would gladly face him. And our fight would be the kind of match every fan would watch with excitement, not wanting to miss a single second.”

This comes after Crawford teased the possibility of moving down to middleweight to make history by become a six-weight world champion. Only Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya have held titles in six divisions.

Crawford delivered the performance of a lifetime to topple the long-reigning king of the super middleweight division, Canelo Alvarez, in Las Vegas on September 13.

Denzel Bentley (left) was outpointed by Janibek Alimkhanuly in Las Vegas ( AP )

He discussed his options post-fight and said: “I’m going to sit down with my team and we are going to discuss what is next in the future for Terence Crawford. Who knows? I might go down to 160lbs.”

If he did go down to middleweight, there would be few tougher fights for him to take than Janibek who has been in a desperate pursuit of a unification fight with WBC champion Carlos Adames since he added the WBO title to his IBF strap in April.

But he is yet to reach an agreement with Adames over a unification clash and could now turn his attention to Crawford.

A fight with Janibek could be an attractive option for Crawford if he has ambitions to conquer a sixth weight class – and if he could beat Janibek, he may then target becoming undisputed champion in a fourth division.

