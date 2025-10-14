Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Middleweight world champions Janibek Alimkhanuly and Erislandy Lara are reportedly set to face each other in a unification clash before the end of the year.

According to Ring Magazine reporter Mike Coppinger, the bout will take place in San Antonio, Texas on December 6 on the undercard of the interim super lightweight world title fight between Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr.

Kazakh knockout artist Janibek, who is unbeaten in 17 professional fights and has 12 stoppages to his name, has been calling for fights with fellow titlists in recent months, and he has now got his wish.

He is currently in possession of the WBO and IBF belts, while Lara has the WBA strap.

The 42-year-old Cuban, (31-3-3), has held a version of the WBA title since 2021 but has not fought since September 2024.

He turned professional back in 2008 and was only narrowly beaten by split decision when he faced Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in 2014.

The winner of the contest between Janibek and Lara will have three of the four middleweight world titles, with Dominican star Carlos Adames the other champion at 160lbs.

open image in gallery Erislandy Lara (right) fought Canelo Alvarez back in 2014 ( Getty Images )

Adames drew with Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz in February and has not returned to the ring since.

He could be in line to face either Janibek or Lara in a potential undisputed fight in 2026.

Pound-for-pound No 1 Terence Crawford may also be keeping a close eye on proceedings down at middleweight as he plots his next career move.

Crawford became an undisputed champion in a third weight class last month when he outpointed Canelo to claim all four super middleweight titles.

He is the first man to completely rule three divisions and could fancy his chances of creating more history.

If the winner of Janibek vs Lara faces Adames in an undisputed showdown, Crawford may be tempted to move down for a shot at the new middleweight king.

This would give him the opportunity to earn undisputed status in a fourth division, while also becoming a six-weight world champion.

