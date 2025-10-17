Former Jaron Ennis rival predicts winner of potential Vergil Ortiz fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eimantas Stanionis has delivered a decisive verdict on a potential fight between Jaron Ennis and fellow super welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz.

Ennis announced his arrival at 154lb in dominant fashion after his search and destroy mission on Uisma Lima last weekend, proving he is well-suited to the new weight and is ready for the biggest names.

Ortiz is touted as the best in the super welterweight division despite only being the WBC interim champion – but Stanionis does not buy into this.

“Vergil is a good fighter,” Stanionis told The Ring. “He’s strong, smart, tough. He’s very good, but I just think Jaron will beat him. No doubt about it.”

Stanionis will know all too well how good Ennis is after he had his WBA welterweight title taken by the Philadelphia native.

The Lithuanian fought bravely but was simply outboxed and fell to a sixth-round stoppage, and has given ‘Boots’ the credit he deserves.

open image in gallery Virgil Ortiz (left) punches Israil Madrimov in their super welterweight fight ( Getty Images )

“Jaron is a great fighter,” Stanionis explained. “He has everything. Speed, power, but the number one thing he does very well is his accuracy. Trust me, he is very accurate and very sharp.”

Ennis’ conquest of Stanionis was his last fight in the welterweight division after completing his goal of becoming a unified champion , holding the IBF and WBA belts, before he decided to make the move to 154lb this year.

Despite there currently being no world titles on the line in one of the most talent-stacked categories in the sport, Ennis vs Ortiz has become the most sought-after fight in the division.

The fight is on the brink of happening - all that is left is for Ortiz to come through in a tough fight against Erickson Lubin on November 8, and the fight could be on.

