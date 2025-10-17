The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Former Jaron Ennis rival predicts winner of potential Vergil Ortiz fight
Ennis and Ortiz could be on the brink of a fight if Ortiz can beat Erickson Lubin on 8 November
Eimantas Stanionis has delivered a decisive verdict on a potential fight between Jaron Ennis and fellow super welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz.
Ennis announced his arrival at 154lb in dominant fashion after his search and destroy mission on Uisma Lima last weekend, proving he is well-suited to the new weight and is ready for the biggest names.
Ortiz is touted as the best in the super welterweight division despite only being the WBC interim champion – but Stanionis does not buy into this.
“Vergil is a good fighter,” Stanionis told The Ring. “He’s strong, smart, tough. He’s very good, but I just think Jaron will beat him. No doubt about it.”
Stanionis will know all too well how good Ennis is after he had his WBA welterweight title taken by the Philadelphia native.
The Lithuanian fought bravely but was simply outboxed and fell to a sixth-round stoppage, and has given ‘Boots’ the credit he deserves.
“Jaron is a great fighter,” Stanionis explained. “He has everything. Speed, power, but the number one thing he does very well is his accuracy. Trust me, he is very accurate and very sharp.”
Ennis’ conquest of Stanionis was his last fight in the welterweight division after completing his goal of becoming a unified champion , holding the IBF and WBA belts, before he decided to make the move to 154lb this year.
Despite there currently being no world titles on the line in one of the most talent-stacked categories in the sport, Ennis vs Ortiz has become the most sought-after fight in the division.
The fight is on the brink of happening - all that is left is for Ortiz to come through in a tough fight against Erickson Lubin on November 8, and the fight could be on.
