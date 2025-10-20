New frontrunner emerges to face Derek Chisora in landmark fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new frontrunner has emerged to be Derek Chisora’s opponent for his 50th professional fight.

The British veteran, 41, is set to return to action in Manchester on December 13 but is yet to name his opponent.

However, the search for a dance partner could be coming to an end as Chisora is now being heavily linked with a fight against controversial US star Jarrell Miller.

British boxing fans will be familiar with Miller, 37, who was scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua in 2019, only for the showdown to be cancelled after Miller failed multiple drugs tests.

He has fought five times since missing out on a shot at Joshua, picking up three wins, but he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in December 2023.

His last fight was in August 2024 where he drew with former heavyweight world champion, Andy Ruiz Jr.

After over a year away from the ring, Miller could be in line to face Chisora on a landmark occasion for the Brit.

Chisora, (36-13), has previously claimed his 50th fight will be his last, and wants a suitable opponent for his milestone night.

He has won his last three fights against Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin, respectively, and was eyeing a shock world title shot earlier this year but failed to get it after Dubois pursued an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk instead.

The heavyweight landscape is a little uncertain right now, with Usyk sidelined through injury, while Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will be facing each other this weekend for the right to fight the Ukrainian great.

Chisora may also feel he could put his name back in the mix if he can beat Miller and opts to fight on.

He had been linked with taking on the big-punching Zhilei Zhang next, with the Chinese contender claiming he agreed to the fight weeks ago.

But Chisora looks to have chosen a different opponent for his December return.

The card is expected to be headlined by rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma, but he is also yet to confirm who he will be fighting.

