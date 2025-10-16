Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie TKV rescheduled after injury disrupts boxing’s return to BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Professional boxing’s return to the BBC has been delayed after Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV’s fight was postponed by a month due to injury.

The pair had been due to main event a Boxxer card in Derby on 25 October, but TKV sustained a rib issue in training ahead of the fight.

The encounter has been rescheduled to Saturday 29 November at the Vaillant Live Arena, with an unchanged undercard also featuring Francesca Hennessy taking on Czechian former world champion Fabiana Bytyqi.

“Injuries are part of the sport,” Boxxer Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said. “While it’s disappointing to reschedule, the safety of our fighters must always come first.

“Jeamie suffered an injury in training and the medical advice was he can’t compete. I’ve spoken to both fighters and of course they’re disappointed but it means there’s an extra edge to the fight on November 29.

“Frazer feels he’s ready to win right now and is frustrated at having to completely change his training plan. Jeamie will be desperate to prove he’s fighting fit and capable of beating Frazer. They have been quite respectful of each other up to now, but it feels like that’s changing as emotions are running high on both sides.”

Boxxer, led by Shalom, announced a multi-year deal with the BBC in August at the conclusion of the promotion’s four-year deal with Sky Sports. The Clarke-TKV clash is due to be shown live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

TKV (real surname Tshikeva) last fought in April, suffering a controversial knockout loss to David Adeleye – in a fight for the vacant British title. Clarke last competed in April, too, stopping Ebenezer Tetteh in the first round to bounce back from an early knockout loss to Fabio Wardley.