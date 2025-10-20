Ex-undisputed champion calls out Crawford for ‘best fight of this era’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo has called out super middleweight king Terence Crawford as he eyes a return after more than two years out of the ring.

Charlo says he doesn’t see any other fights that Crawford can make other than against himself, claiming he would “give him the best fight of today’s era”.

"It’s going to be an honour to get in the ring with him because of what he has done in there,” Charlo explained to The Ring. “Becoming undisputed [against Canelo Alvarez], he completed something that I didn’t complete, so being in the ring with Crawford would be amazing.

“I’d give him the best fight of today’s era. I don’t think there are any other fights out there for Crawford to make.”

Crawford’s next move is uncertain, but he could vacate his super middleweight titles and move down to middleweight to chase a world title in a sixth division.

“I’m going to sit down with my team,” Crawford said after his legacy-defining win over Canelo last month. “We are going to discuss what is next in the future for Terence Crawford. Who knows? I might go down to 160lbs.”

open image in gallery Canelo Alvarez throws a left at Jermell Charlo ( Getty Images )

Charlo has not fought since he attempted greatness, competing for Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight titles in 2023, which saw him dropped in the seventh round on the way to a lopsided points defeat.

Before this, he became the undisputed super welterweight champion by defeating Brian Castano at the second time of asking, following a draw in their first meeting.

Domination at 154lbs is clearly still the goal for Charlo as he also sets his sights on some of the other elite-level contenders in the division, including recent arrival and apparent world champion in waiting, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

“The best fight for ‘Boots’ is me," Charlo added. "The best fight with Crawford is me. Errol [Spence] and Vergil [Ortiz], the winner of them [Ortiz vs Erickson Lubin], but I don’t really see anyone else."

