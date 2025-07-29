Jesse Rodriguez, Teofimo Lopez: Ranking boxing’s 10 youngest world champions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xander Zayas created history on Saturday night when he beat Mexico’s Jorge Garcia Perez, becoming boxing’s current youngest male world champion.

The 22-year-old looks set to be Puerto Rico’s next superstar after winning the WBO super-welterweight title to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Miguel Cotto and Felix Trinidad.

Zayas clearly has a bright future ahead of him, but exactly how good is he?

Here, we rank the 10 youngest men’s world champions in boxing right now.

10. Erick Rosa

Erick Rosa hails from the Dominican Republic and is yet to fight outside of his homeland as a professional.

He has also only had eight bouts, which is why he is at the bottom of the list for now. It is currently unknown exactly how far he can go in the sport.

But he did hold the WBA (Regular) mini-flyweight title for over two years after winning it in 2021.

He then became a full world champion when he picked up the WBA light-flyweight belt by outpointing Neider Valdez Aguilar last December.

Rosa is set for a major test on Wednesday when he travels to Japan to defend his title against local favourite Kyosuke Takami.

9. Anthony Olascuaga

California’s Anthony Olascuaga turned professional in 2020 and wasted little time in working his way into title contention.

He fought Japan’s pound-for-pound star Kenshiro Teraji in just his sixth fight for the WBC, WBA and The Ring light-flyweight titles but was stopped inside nine rounds.

However, his impressive showing earned him another title shot just two fights later, and this time he took it with both hands.

Olascuaga returned to Japan to stop Riku Kano for the vacant WBO flyweight title and has since made two successful defences of his belt.

8. Thanongsak Simsri

Thanongsak Simsri has largely kept out of the limelight despite having 40 professional fights by the age of 25.

His record is a remarkable one, with 34 of his 39 wins coming via knockout, while he has only lost once.

There are some question marks about his level of opposition as most of his fights have been on home soil in Thailand.

But having cleaned up domestically, he finally stepped up to world level last time out to edge a split decision over Christian Araneta and claim the vacant IBF light-flyweight title.

Bigger challenges lie ahead, and we should soon see whether Simsri is good enough to start dominating in his division.

7. Xander Zayas

open image in gallery Xander Zayas is now boxing’s youngest male champion ( Getty )

Zayas certainly has the potential to climb this list very quickly, but for now he is a new champion with bigger tests to come.

He holds a perfect, 22-0 (13), record and has rarely been troubled in his career to date.

That was the case once again on Saturday when he outclassed Perez over 12 rounds.

The light-middleweight division is an intriguing one, with Jaron Ennis announcing his intention to fight in the weight class next. Vergil Ortiz is also eyeing a title shot soon.

But Vargas looks ready to be in this company, and he is only going to get better.

6. Richardson Hitchins

Richardson Hitchins competed for Haiti at the 2016 Olympics when he was only 18 years old. He was earmarked early on as a special talent.

After initially signing with Floyd Mayweather once he turned professional, Hitchins then switched over to Matchroom Boxing.

He gradually worked his way up the rankings to get his chance at title glory when he challenged Liam Paro for his IBF light-welterweight belt in December.

Hitchins’ class and slick combinations earned him a points win, and he followed that up by stopping former champion George Kambosos Jr last month.

His lack of power has been raised as a potential issue in the past, but finishing Kambosos Jr inside the distance was a statement of intent from Hitchins, who seems to be growing into his role as a champion at 27.

open image in gallery Richardson Hitchins (right) beat up George Kambosos Jr across eight rounds ( Getty )

5. Sebastian Fundora

Sebastian Fundora is a unique light-middleweight as he stands at almost two metres tall.

Somehow he gets down to 154lbs and is a major handful for all of his opponents due to his incredible height and reach.

His height may have actually counted against him when he lost his interim WBC title to Brian Mendoza in 2023. Fundora was caught standing upright as Mendoza knocked him out in brutal fashion.

However, Fundora bounced back to win the WBO and WBC belts from Tim Tszyu in his next fight.

He has since secured two further wins, including beating Tszyu again, this time by stoppage, earlier this month.

4. Brian Norman Jr

Brian Norman Jr switched to the professional ranks when he was only 17 in 2018.

He made steady progress through the rankings, but has started to make a major splash over the past 18 months.

Norman was involved in a thrilling fight with Giovani Santillan which he won via 10th-round knockout last year to claim the WBO interim world title.

He was subsequently upgraded to full champion and has since won his last two fights without being extended beyond the fifth round.

His last victory against Jin Sasaki in June was a contender for knockout of the year, showcasing the scary power that Norman possesses.

Norman is on a rapid rise and is set to defend his title against Devin Haney in a mouthwatering clash in November.

3. Teofimo Lopez

open image in gallery Teofimo Lopez (centre) celebrates with his father (front) ( Getty Images )

Teofimo Lopez is a controversial character outside of the ring, but there is no doubting his talent inside it.

He won his first world title by stopping Richard Commey for the IBF lightweight belt in 2019.

Lopez then pulled off a shock by defeating Vasyl Lomachenko to cement his place as the best lightweight on the planet.

An upset loss to George Kambosos Jr followed, but Lopez bounced back to become a two-weight division by beating Josh Taylor in New York.

Lopez has since made three successful defences of his title and is now looking for his next big challenge. Shakur Stevenson has called for a fight with him in what could be an intriguing technical match-up between two classy operators.

2. Junto Nakatani

Junto Nakatani is a three-division world champion and is still only 27.

He is nicknamed ‘Big Bang’ and with good reason. Nakatani has knocked out 24 of his 31 opponents and is a superstar in his homeland of Japan.

The big-punching southpaw is currently ranked number seven on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list after ruling multiple weight classes.

He has looked almost unbeatable in recent times, but could face the ultimate test in the near future.

His fellow countryman Naoya Inoue is just one weight division above him, and a domestic showdown between two pound-for-pound stars may happen sooner rather than later.

1. Jesse Rodriguez

open image in gallery ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (right) is one of the top talents in the sport right now ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Jesse Rodriguez is top of the tree thanks to beating world-class opposition on a consistent basis.

He became the first boxer born in the 2000s to become a world champion when he beat Carlos Cuadras in 2022, and he has not looked back since.

Rodriguez has seen off the likes of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Sunny Edwards and Juan Francisco Estrada to win titles in two divisions.

He added to his title collection earlier this month by stopping Phumelele Cafu in the 10th round of their unification clash at super-flyweight.

Rodriguez is sixth in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings, and with the top five all in their thirties or forties and moving towards retirement, he is likely to be on the rise again soon.

Future contests with Nakatani and Inoue could happen, handing Rodriguez the chance to add to his legacy.

