Boxing coach Joe Gallagher has revealed he is suffering from stage-four liver and bowel cancer, as he undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

Gallagher, 56, was named The Ring’s Trainer of the Year in 2015, and the Mancunian has coached numerous world champions including Natasha Jonas, Anthony Crolla, Lawrence Okolie, Scott Quigg, and brothers Callum and Liam Smith.

Gallagher received his diagnosis in November and said in a statement on Thursday (13 February): “It’s been a lot to take in over these past few months. I just wanted to carry on as normal as possible, while I tried to process things.

“I would like to say no matter how busy life gets, your health should always come first. We can overlook things and put things off because we’re always so ‘busy’, but ultimately there’s nothing more important than your health.

“I didn’t have any major symptoms, so if you feel something isn’t right, no matter how small, please don’t put it off – please go and get checked, as it could save your life.

“I want to thank my family, friends, my fighters and the people I’ve been able to confide in so far on this journey, their support has been incredible.

“I know I have to prioritise my health at this time, yet boxing is giving me that bit of escapism I need right now. As I go through my own battle, being around an incredible team of fighters is helping me continue to do what I love.”

Joe Gallagher with women's world champion Natasha Jonas in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Gallagher is preparing Jonas for a unification fight versus fellow welterweight champion Lauren Price, which is set for 7 March, while Okolie is in heavyweight action against Richard Riakporhe on 5 April.

Gallagher continued: “I’ve only just begun my fight back against this disease, there’s still so much I am processing, which is very hard to talk about right now; it’s also a very difficult time for my family & friends too.”

Since 2023, Gallagher has been head coach at the Mike Tyson Boxing Gym in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.