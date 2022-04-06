Joe Joyce’s team making ‘good progress’ over Joseph Parker fight

Joe Joyce’s team have said they are making “good progress” as they seek to organise a heavyweight clash between their fighter and Joseph Parker.

Former Team GB Olympian Joyce, who won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio, last competed in July, when he stopped Carlos Takam in the sixth round.

The unbeaten 36-year-old (13-0, 12 knockouts) seemed to be targeting a fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua during a recent period of uncertainty over “AJ”’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which is now expected to go ahead in June.

As a result, Joyce is still without an opponent, but New Zealand’s Parker is apparently the No 1 option.

Adam Morallee of SJAM management, who work with Joyce, told Sky Sports: “It’s a massive fight. We’re still negotiating it – it’s not finalised yet, but good progress is being made.

“It’s the biggest fight outside the top four guys fighting, it’s the biggest fight on the heavyweight scene right now.

“We hope we can land it and we hope we can land in the UK for the UK fight fans to watch Joe Joyce continue his ascent to the top of the division.”

Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) last fought in December, beating Derek Chisora for the second time in as many fights.

Parker, 30, defeated the Briton via unanimous decision, having won the pair’s first clash last May by split decision.