Joyce vs Zhang rematch set to thwart Tyson Fury fight

Fury had been rumoured to face Zhang next, but the Chinese heavyweight is now due to box Joyce again

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 10 May 2023 09:53
Comments
Joe Joyce has activated a rematch clause to fight Zhilei Zhang again, thwarting the Chinese heavyweight’s rumoured bout with Tyson Fury.

Joyce suffered the first defeat of his professional career in April, losing to Zhang via TKO in the sixth round in London. That result put Zhang in the conversation of potential opponents for Fury’s next fight, but “Big Bang” is now due to box Joyce again.

Joyce’s manager Shane Watson told Talksport on Tuesday (9 May) that the Olympic silver medalist had activated a rematch clause, adding: “The first fight was what it was. Joe knows how to put it right.

“We spoke about an interim fight, but Joe made it clear he wanted the rematch as soon as possible. This shows how Joe will take any top heavyweight on at any time.”

Joyce, 37, stopped Joseph Parker in his previous fight and also holds a stoppage win over Daniel Dubois, but the Briton lost the WBO interim title with his defeat by Zhang. That result has cost Joyce a potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk for the time being.

Meanwhile, WBC champion Fury has also been rumoured to take on Andy Ruiz Jr next, before a potential clash with Usyk at the end of the year – a bout that would crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

