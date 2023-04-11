Jump to content

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang online and on TV this weekend

All you need to know about the heavyweight clash

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 11 April 2023 16:21
Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’

This weekend, Joe Joyce will look to take his next step towards a world-title fight, as he faces Zhilei Zhang in London.

Olympic silver medalist Joyce is unbeaten as a professional, having stopped Joseph Parker in his last fight, in September. Meanwhile, China’s Zhang came up short in a war with Filip Hrgovic in August, marking the first loss of his pro career.

Joyce is the interim WBO heavyweight champion, so is a potential future challenger for unified title holder Oleksandr Usyk, but the Britain must win on Saturday to stay on track for such a fight.

At 37, Joyce doesn’t have much time to waste, though neither does 39-year-old Zhang.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Joyce vs Zhang is scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 April, at the Copper Box in London.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on BT Sport in the UK, and it will stream live on ESPN+ in the US.

Odds

Joyce – 1/10

Zhang – 5/1

Draw – 22/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Joe Joyce (C) vs Zhilei Zhang (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith (middleweight)

Sam Noakes vs Karthik Kumar (lightweight)

Mikaela Mayer vs Christina Linardatou (lightweight)

Sonny Ali vs Richard Helm (welterweight)

Moses Itouma vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (heavyweight)

