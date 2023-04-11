How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang online and on TV this weekend

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This weekend, Joe Joyce will look to take his next step towards a world-title fight, as he faces Zhilei Zhang in London.

Olympic silver medalist Joyce is unbeaten as a professional, having stopped Joseph Parker in his last fight, in September. Meanwhile, China’s Zhang came up short in a war with Filip Hrgovic in August, marking the first loss of his pro career.

Joyce is the interim WBO heavyweight champion, so is a potential future challenger for unified title holder Oleksandr Usyk, but the Britain must win on Saturday to stay on track for such a fight.

At 37, Joyce doesn’t have much time to waste, though neither does 39-year-old Zhang.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Joyce vs Zhang is scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 April, at the Copper Box in London.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on BT Sport in the UK, and it will stream live on ESPN+ in the US.

Odds

Joyce – 1/10

Zhang – 5/1

Draw – 22/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Joe Joyce (C) vs Zhilei Zhang (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith (middleweight)

Sam Noakes vs Karthik Kumar (lightweight)

Mikaela Mayer vs Christina Linardatou (lightweight)

Sonny Ali vs Richard Helm (welterweight)

Moses Itouma vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (heavyweight)