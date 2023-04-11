Jump to content

What time does Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start this weekend?

All you need to know about the heavyweight clash

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 11 April 2023 16:31
Comments
Joe Joyce takes on Zhilei Zhang in London on Saturday, as the Briton aims to stay on track for a world-title shot.

Joyce is an Olympic silver medalist and unbeaten as a professional, and his knockout of Joseph Parker in September saw him claim the WBO interim heavyweight title.

As such, Joyce is a potential future challenger of unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, but such a bout would surely be off the cards if the 37-year-old were to lose to Zhang this weekend.

Zhang, 39, lost a decision to Filip Hrgovic in August in a brutal contest, but the Chinese heavyweight is still a dangerous foe – and that defeat by Hrgovic was the first of his pro career.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Joyce vs Zhang is scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 April, at the Copper Box in London.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on BT Sport in the UK, and it will stream live on ESPN+ in the US.

Odds

Joyce – 1/10

Zhang – 5/1

Draw – 22/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Joe Joyce (C) vs Zhilei Zhang (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith (middleweight)

Sam Noakes vs Karthik Kumar (lightweight)

Mikaela Mayer vs Christina Linardatou (lightweight)

Sonny Ali vs Richard Helm (welterweight)

Moses Itouma vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (heavyweight)

