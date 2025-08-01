Joey Essex targets future fights with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ahead of boxing debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star Joey Essex is targeting the biggest names in crossover boxing as he prepares to make his boxing debut on Misfits 22 in Manchester on August 30.

Essex will take on Portuguese influencer Numeiro, but said that he has one eye on the likes of Jake Paul, Tommy Fury and KSI for the future.

Essex told Sky Sports: "You've got Jake Paul, who's the golden boy. There are a few others. You've got the likes of KSI, you've got Tommy Fury. It depends how far this goes.

"I'm going to get the 30th out of the way and then we'll see from there. I've got a big name myself. Joey Essex vs Jake Paul, Joey Essex vs KSI, Joey Essex vs Tommy Fury, it makes sense. But I have to get there first.”

Jake Paul has become boxing’s biggest disruptor and has recently taken on Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr since Tommy Fury defeated him on points in 2023.

Love Island graduate Fury only recently returned from injury and mental health struggles after beating Paul and KSI in 2023 to claim a lacklustre win in Budapest.

Essex admitted that it was premature to try to align himself with those big names right now based on his current ability, but believes he holds enough name value to be an attractive proposition.

Essex said: "That doesn't make sense right now. The names make sense, but the fight doesn't make sense right now because no one really knows how good I am. I couldn't even tell you how good I am. But on August 30, we'll all know how good I am."

The 35-year-old comes from a fighting family, with his dad having boxed and his uncle being the famous trainer Tony Sims. It seemed perfectly set up for Essex to become a boxer, but he instead chose to pursue TV opportunities.

He has appeared on The Only Way is Essex, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island.

But since agreeing to appear on the Misfits card, he has employed the services of his uncle to prepare him for this fight.

Sims is a world-class trainer and has overseen the development of big-name fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Joe Cordina and Conor Benn. For this reason, Essex said that he had to prove to his uncle that he was serious about fighting before entering his gym.

Essex explained: "Tony is so serious about what he does. He hasn't got time to mess around. He said to me, ‘If you're going to take it seriously, I'll train you.’

"I feel like I have proved to him that I'm doing what it takes. He wouldn't just take on any Misfits boxer. The only reason he's taken on me is because we are family. He obviously fully believes I'll put the effort in."

