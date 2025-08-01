The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joey Essex targets future fights with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ahead of boxing debut
Joey Essex is less than a month away from his Misfits boxing debut, and has already set his sights on the biggest names in the crossover boxing world
Reality TV star Joey Essex is targeting the biggest names in crossover boxing as he prepares to make his boxing debut on Misfits 22 in Manchester on August 30.
Essex will take on Portuguese influencer Numeiro, but said that he has one eye on the likes of Jake Paul, Tommy Fury and KSI for the future.
Essex told Sky Sports: "You've got Jake Paul, who's the golden boy. There are a few others. You've got the likes of KSI, you've got Tommy Fury. It depends how far this goes.
"I'm going to get the 30th out of the way and then we'll see from there. I've got a big name myself. Joey Essex vs Jake Paul, Joey Essex vs KSI, Joey Essex vs Tommy Fury, it makes sense. But I have to get there first.”
Jake Paul has become boxing’s biggest disruptor and has recently taken on Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr since Tommy Fury defeated him on points in 2023.
Love Island graduate Fury only recently returned from injury and mental health struggles after beating Paul and KSI in 2023 to claim a lacklustre win in Budapest.
Essex admitted that it was premature to try to align himself with those big names right now based on his current ability, but believes he holds enough name value to be an attractive proposition.
Essex said: "That doesn't make sense right now. The names make sense, but the fight doesn't make sense right now because no one really knows how good I am. I couldn't even tell you how good I am. But on August 30, we'll all know how good I am."
The 35-year-old comes from a fighting family, with his dad having boxed and his uncle being the famous trainer Tony Sims. It seemed perfectly set up for Essex to become a boxer, but he instead chose to pursue TV opportunities.
He has appeared on The Only Way is Essex, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island.
But since agreeing to appear on the Misfits card, he has employed the services of his uncle to prepare him for this fight.
Sims is a world-class trainer and has overseen the development of big-name fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Joe Cordina and Conor Benn. For this reason, Essex said that he had to prove to his uncle that he was serious about fighting before entering his gym.
Essex explained: "Tony is so serious about what he does. He hasn't got time to mess around. He said to me, ‘If you're going to take it seriously, I'll train you.’
"I feel like I have proved to him that I'm doing what it takes. He wouldn't just take on any Misfits boxer. The only reason he's taken on me is because we are family. He obviously fully believes I'll put the effort in."
